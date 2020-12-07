Connect with us

Patrick Nsenga Buchana talks Discovering Entrepreneurship on "Under 40 CEOs"

Episode 6 of Funmi Iyanda's "Public Eye" examines the Blight of the Almajiri Children

The President has a New Look on Episode 4 of "Banana Republic" Season 2

Abimbola Craig is Bringing an Original Ndani Series "Game On" to Your Screens | Here's Your First Look

Catch Up on the 2nd Part of "What's Happening With Ruggedman" Episode 1

Watch Lizzo & Jeremy Scott discuss Diversity in Fashion Right Here

Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade is Sharing her Delivery Story in New Vlog

#BNMovieFeature: Watch Emem Isong's "Unroyal Majesty" starring Sambasa Nzeribe, Moses Armstrong & Ini Ikpe

Dolapo Grey's Peri Peri Chicken Recipe is Just Right for this Festive Season

A Look into Emergency Care, Lack of Funding & Other Issues in Nigeria's Healthcare System on "The Youth: The Road To 2023"

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) chats with Patrick Nsenga Buchana the Founder and Chief Executive at AC Group on this episode of “Under 40 CEOs“.

Patrick Nsenga Buchana is a young Rwandan who is passionate about improving the commuters’ experience on Rwanda’s public transport system.

His company, AC Group has played a role in Kigali’s transition to a cashless payment system using the popular Tap&Go smart cards. With over 1,500,000 users in Rwanda and 100,000 in Cameroon, they are changing the face of public transportation.

He sits on several boards including the Klab Rwanda where he is Chairman.

Watch the episode below:

Related Topics:
