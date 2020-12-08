Peace Itimi’s Tips on Effective Reading & Learning

Digital marketing vlogger, Peace Itimi is out with a new vlog on her YouTube channel, and this times she talks about the benefits of reading, her approach to reading and some of my favourite books.

She says:

I equate reading (and any form of learning really) to planting seeds. These seeds take a varied amount of time (some weeks, some years) to bear fruit but when cared for adequately, it definitely does – bear fruit.

Whenever we are faced with situations, a weapon that will always come in handy is knowledge – the seeds you have been particular about planting. So, therefore, it is expedient that you become deliberate about the knowledge you acquire, about the seeds you curate and plant.