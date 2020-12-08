BN TV
Peace Itimi’s Tips on Effective Reading & Learning
Digital marketing vlogger, Peace Itimi is out with a new vlog on her YouTube channel, and this times she talks about the benefits of reading, her approach to reading and some of my favourite books.
She says:
I equate reading (and any form of learning really) to planting seeds. These seeds take a varied amount of time (some weeks, some years) to bear fruit but when cared for adequately, it definitely does – bear fruit.
Whenever we are faced with situations, a weapon that will always come in handy is knowledge – the seeds you have been particular about planting. So, therefore, it is expedient that you become deliberate about the knowledge you acquire, about the seeds you curate and plant.
Watch the vlog below: