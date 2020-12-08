Connect with us

BN TV

Peace Itimi's Tips on Effective Reading & Learning

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Lisa makes a Life-Changing Decision on Episode 3 of Blessing Egbe’s “The Ten Virgins”

BN TV

Keep Up with Regina Daniels' Postpartum Recovery on this Episode of "Our Circle"

BN TV

Kiki Mordi Set to Host Season 5 of "Untold Facts" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Christmas has Officially Started! Watch The Adanna David Family Decorate their Tree

BN TV

Explore Aanuoluwapo Seafood & Vegetable Market with Sisi Yemmie in New Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Drama Never Stops! Watch Episode 13 of Femi Adebayo's Series "Sisi"

BN TV

Patrick Nsenga Buchana talks Discovering Entrepreneurship on "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV

Episode 6 of Funmi Iyanda's "Public Eye" examines the Blight of the Almajiri Children

BN TV Comedy

The President has a New Look on Episode 4 of "Banana Republic" Season 2

BN TV

Peace Itimi’s Tips on Effective Reading & Learning

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Digital marketing vlogger, Peace Itimi is out with a new vlog on her YouTube channel, and this times she talks about the benefits of reading, her approach to reading and some of my favourite books.

She says:

I equate reading (and any form of learning really) to planting seeds. These seeds take a varied amount of time (some weeks, some years) to bear fruit but when cared for adequately, it definitely does – bear fruit.

Whenever we are faced with situations, a weapon that will always come in handy is knowledge – the seeds you have been particular about planting. So, therefore, it is expedient that you become deliberate about the knowledge you acquire, about the seeds you curate and plant.

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

What’s the Big Deal About Flicking the Bean?

BN Book Excerpt: The Little House on Harvey Road by Lofe Mide

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

#BellaNaijaMCM Lawrence Afere of Springboard Nigeria is Helping Smallholder Farmers Grow Yield & Earn More

#BN2020Epilogues: 2020 taught Adebimpe to Accept Life as it Comes
Advertisement
css.php