Naomi Campbell chats with Bolanle Olukanni about Africa, Friendship with Wizkid & Misconceptions People Have About Models

Supermodel Naomi Campbell joins Bolanle Olukanni for an interview tagged “A Conversation with Naomi“.

In this interview, Naomi speaks about her passion for the African continent, her friendship with Wizkid and misconceptions that people have about models.

Talking about the interview on her blog, Bolanle wrote:

Did someone say Nervous?! Heck yes! I am always nervous when I am about to do an interview. When Naomi walked into the room I sort of froze and then I gasped at how flawless her skin is. Its flawless you guys. She walked in in full super model fashion, focused and busy. Then we started talking and well .. watch it below to find out how it went. Make sure you drop a comment below:) Want to hear your thoughts! Glad I was able to work on this with my friend and amazing producer Abimbola Craig 🙂

Watch the interview below: