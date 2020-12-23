Connect with us

BN TV

Naomi Campbell chats with Bolanle Olukanni about Africa, Friendship with Wizkid & Misconceptions People Have About Models

BN TV

Here We Go with the Drama! Watch Episode 5 of "Inspector K" Season 3

BN TV

The Shady Bunch Reminisce on the Good Things that Happened this Year in Episode 3 of "Shade Corner" Season 4

BN TV

Get New Ideas from Sisi Yemmie's Christmas Decoration Vlogmas

BN TV

Things have gone Wild on Episode 7 of Blessing Egbe's "The Ten Virgins"

BN TV

Mory Coco shares her Motherhood Journey on Episode 5 of "Baby Talk Show" with Wathoni Anyansi

BN TV

Goldie Idowu gets candid about her Experience with Domestic Abuse on "Take a Walk with Goldie"

BN TV

Kabusa Oriental Choir's Re-enactment of some Childhood Christmas Moments is so Relatable

BN TV

Tacha Answers 25 Juicy Questions for her 25th Birthday

BN TV

Chinonso Arubayi Opens Up about Struggling with Social Expectations while Grieving the Passing of Husband Eric Arubayi on #WithChude

BN TV

Naomi Campbell chats with Bolanle Olukanni about Africa, Friendship with Wizkid & Misconceptions People Have About Models

BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Supermodel Naomi Campbell joins Bolanle Olukanni for an interview tagged “A Conversation with Naomi“.

In this interview, Naomi speaks about her passion for the African continent, her friendship with Wizkid and misconceptions that people have about models.

Talking about the interview on her blog, Bolanle wrote:

Did someone say Nervous?! Heck yes! I am always nervous when I am about to do an interview. When Naomi walked into the room I sort of froze and then I gasped at how flawless her skin is. Its flawless you guys. She walked in in full super model fashion, focused and busy. Then we started talking and well .. watch it below to find out how it went.

Make sure you drop a comment below:) Want to hear your thoughts!

Glad I was able to work on this with my friend and amazing producer Abimbola Craig 🙂

Watch the interview below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Laetitia Mugerwa: Dear Life, Give Us a New Day

Should Our Social Media Posts Affect Our Jobs?

#BN2020Epilogues: For Jessica, 2020 has been Overwhelming & She is Glad to Have Survived it

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: The Fatal Mistake of Ramsey Nouah’s New Take on “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

BN Prose: One White Lie (2) by Uzezi Agboge
Advertisement
css.php