On this week’s episode of “Game On“, Mayowa is still smarting from the disappointing night out with Leye, and she turns to Saze for advice.

“Game On” stars Ebenezer Eno, Omowunmi Dada, Ian Wordi, Eso Dike, Taye Arimoro, Eve Bankong and directed by Abimbola Craig.

Watch the new episode below: