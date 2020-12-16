Need a Quick Fix? Try Sisi Yemmie’s Baked Chicken Wings & Potatoes Recipe

Potatoes don’t always have to be boiled or fried.

Sisi Yemmie has shared her oven-baked chicken wings and potatoes one-pot recipe and you’ll love to try it.

Ingredients

8 Irish Potatoes

5 Carrots

12 Chicken Wings

Vegetable Oil

1 teaspoon Paprika

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder

2 Teaspoons Suya Pepper

1 Teaspoon Ginger Powder

1 Teaspoon Onion Powder

1 Teaspoon White Pepper

1 Teaspoon Chicken Stock Powder

Bake in a preheated oven @ 200 degrees Celsius for 40 minutes, 20 minutes first (Bottom oven heat) then flip and allow to brown next 20 minutes (turn on top oven heat)

Watch the video below: