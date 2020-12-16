Need a Quick Fix? Try Sisi Yemmie’s Baked Chicken Wings & Potatoes Recipe

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Potatoes don’t always have to be boiled or fried.

Sisi Yemmie has shared her oven-baked chicken wings and potatoes one-pot recipe and you’ll love to try it.

Ingredients

8 Irish Potatoes
5 Carrots
12 Chicken Wings
Vegetable Oil
1 teaspoon Paprika
1/2 Teaspoon Salt
1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder
2 Teaspoons Suya Pepper
1 Teaspoon Ginger Powder
1 Teaspoon Onion Powder
1 Teaspoon White Pepper
1 Teaspoon Chicken Stock Powder

Bake in a preheated oven @ 200 degrees Celsius for 40 minutes, 20 minutes first (Bottom oven heat) then flip and allow to brown next 20 minutes (turn on top oven heat)

Watch the video below:

