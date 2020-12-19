Follow the Tale of Two Sisters on Episode 9 of Neptune 3’s “Table for Two: A Series of First Dates”

Connect with us

Published

26 mins ago

 on

Episode 9 of “Table for Two A Series of First Dates” is here! The new episode is tagged “A Tale of Two Sisters”

“Table for Two: a Series of First Dates” is a dramatic, comedic look at modern dating etiquette through the eyes of the rather peculiar guests that visit Table for Two while 3 waiters and 2 students work together to attract more customers to the restaurant.

The series is 10-episodes long with each episode lasting an average of 10-12 minutes per episode. It is a highly anticipated, entertaining short series created by Neptune3 Studios, the producers of the hit web series, Best Friends in the World.

Watch the episode below:

