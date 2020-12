In this episode of her vlog, BBNaija 2019 reality star Tacha answers 25 juicy questions to mark her 25th birthday which was on the 23rd of December 2020. The questions include: if she ever imagined she’ll be where she is at 25, her greatest achievements, how she has come so far without her mum, the best advice she has gotten, her celebrity boyfriend, what motivates her and more.

Watch the video below: