Goldie Idowu gets candid about her Experience with Domestic Abuse on "Take a Walk with Goldie"

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Goldie of “Take a Walk with Goldie” and sister to BBNaija 2017 reality star Tboss Idowu shares her experience with domestic abuse and getting through it in a four-part vlog.

“This story is not meant to discredit anyone’s character but to only point out and help people understand the different toxic traits in relationships that you might face,” Goldie says as she gets candid and tells it all. The first three parts of the vlog have premiered!

Watch the 1st part below:

Watch the 2nd part below:

Watch the 3rd part below:

