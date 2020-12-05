BN TV
Catch Up on the 2nd Part of “What’s Happening With Ruggedman” Episode 1
Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman has premiered his video podcast, “What’s Happening With Ruggedman“, and in this second part of the first episode, he brings on a guest, Lanre Adediwura to share his story on police brutality.
A lot of under-aged boys are locked up in our maximum-security prisons. Some of their names have been changed & their ages falsified.
“From roadside to Kirikiri” is the story of actor/filmmaker Lanre Adediwura, where he recounts his terrible experience with rogue Nigerian police officers.
It is the continuation of the discussions Ruggedman is having with victims of police brutality.
