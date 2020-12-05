Connect with us

BN TV

Catch Up on the 2nd Part of “What’s Happening With Ruggedman" Episode 1

BN TV

Watch Lizzo & Jeremy Scott discuss Diversity in Fashion Right Here

BN TV

Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade is Sharing her Delivery Story in New Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Watch Emem Isong's "Unroyal Majesty" starring Sambasa Nzeribe, Moses Armstrong & Ini Ikpe

BN TV

Dolapo Grey's Peri Peri Chicken Recipe is Just Right for this Festive Season

BN TV Movies & TV

A Look into Emergency Care, Lack of Funding & Other Issues in Nigeria's Healthcare System on "The Youth: The Road To 2023”

BN TV Music

New Video: Mr Eazi feat. J Balvin - Lento (Dance Video)

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 7 of Neptune3’s "Table for Two: a Series of First Dates"

BN TV

Catch #BBNaija's Laycon & Vee in this Fun Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu's 30th Birthday Vlog is All Shades of Cute

BN TV

Catch Up on the 2nd Part of “What’s Happening With Ruggedman” Episode 1

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman has premiered his video podcast, “What’s Happening With Ruggedman“, and in this second part of the first episode, he brings on a guest, Lanre Adediwura to share his story on police brutality.

A lot of under-aged boys are locked up in our maximum-security prisons. Some of their names have been changed & their ages falsified.

“From roadside to Kirikiri” is the story of actor/filmmaker Lanre Adediwura, where he recounts his terrible experience with rogue Nigerian police officers.

It is the continuation of the discussions Ruggedman is having with victims of police brutality.

Missed the first part? Watch here.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Alabi Bisola: 21st Century Woman and the Tech Industry

Go Out and Vote oo

How Can We Build a Disability-Inclusive Society in Nigeria?

Estelle Dogbo: African Art is Not Just a Cultural Gift, It’s a Medium for Change

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating the International Day of Persons With Disabilities
Advertisement
css.php