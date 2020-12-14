WurlD & Asa’s Performance at ARISE Fashion Week Was A Definite Fashion Week Win!

WurlD and Asa may not have walked the runways of this year’s Arise Fashion Week, but they definitely stole the show.

The award-winning singers were picked to be one of the performing artistes at ARISE Fashion Week’s 2020 which took place last week, with the theme ‘30 under 30: The New Stars.’

WurlD belted out tracks like “Show You Off “, “Wayo,” “Trobul,” and “Nobody Wins”, while Asa performed “Dead Again“, “Murder in the USA“, and “Bi Ban Ke” as the models walked through the room.

You can catch the full performances below.

WurlD

Asa