Buju opens up about Collaborating with Burna Boy & Zlatan + the Meaning of His Name

So Much Drama! You can't miss Episode 6 (Woman No Dey Bail Woman) of "Grow Up or Nuts"

Ndani TV is Spotlighting Talented Underground Artists with New Show "Music Wednesdays" | Watch the First Season

See what Happens 'When Lights Go Out' in Episode 7 of Ndani TV's "Game On"

Tayo Aina takes a Trip to One of the Most Beautiful Cities in Nigeria - Jos!

Mory Coco addresses Being a Stay Home Mum in New Vlog

Follow the Swift Rise of Joeboy in New Mini-Documentary "Becoming the African Pop Star"

"Stop Stressing about Ships that should Sink" is Toke Makinwa's Message in this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Kiekie & The Shady Bunch discuss all things Big Brother in Episode 8 of "Shade Corner" Season 4

Will Topsy Really Be Rescued? Catch Episode 9 (Vexed) of "Inspector K" Season 3

Published

12 hours ago

 on

In TVC’s “Wake Up Nigeria” interview with Buju, the Afro-fusion singer/songwriter talks about his collaborations with Zlatan and Burna Boy on “Spiritual” and “Lenu (Remix)” respectively, and how they came to be. He reveals that he aimed to almost sound like Burna Boy when he began his music career as the superstar has been a mentor of his since his high school days when he first listened to his(Burna Boy) music.

Buju also reveals that contrary to popular belief, his name was not inspired by Jamaican singer Buju Banton, but is actually an acronym for ‘Beauty Underneath Just Understood’.

Watch the conversation below:

