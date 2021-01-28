Buju opens up about Collaborating with Burna Boy & Zlatan + the Meaning of His Name

In TVC’s “Wake Up Nigeria” interview with Buju, the Afro-fusion singer/songwriter talks about his collaborations with Zlatan and Burna Boy on “Spiritual” and “Lenu (Remix)” respectively, and how they came to be. He reveals that he aimed to almost sound like Burna Boy when he began his music career as the superstar has been a mentor of his since his high school days when he first listened to his(Burna Boy) music.

Buju also reveals that contrary to popular belief, his name was not inspired by Jamaican singer Buju Banton, but is actually an acronym for ‘Beauty Underneath Just Understood’.

Watch the conversation below: