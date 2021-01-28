Follow the Swift Rise of Joeboy in New Mini-Documentary “Becoming the African Pop Star”

“Becoming the African Pop Star” is a mini-documentary charting Afrobeats superstar Joeboy’s meteoric rise.

Director Adetula Adebowale of Nigeria’s KingTula Films shot Joeboy during tour dates across Africa, capturing the excitement of an artist on the brink of global stardom. The mini-documentary arrives as Joeboy sets to release his debut album, “Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic” on February 4th.

Enjoy!