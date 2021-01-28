Connect with us

BN TV

Follow the Swift Rise of Joeboy in New Mini-Documentary "Becoming the African Pop Star"

BN TV Music

Ndani TV is Spotlighting Talented Underground Artists with New Show "Music Wednesdays" | Watch the First Season

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

See what Happens 'When Lights Go Out' in Episode 7 of Ndani TV's "Game On"

BN TV

Tayo Aina takes a Trip to One of the Most Beautiful Cities in Nigeria - Jos!

BN TV

Mory Coco addresses Being a Stay Home Mum in New Vlog

BN TV

"Stop Stressing about Ships that should Sink" is Toke Makinwa's Message in this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV

Kiekie & The Shady Bunch discuss all things Big Brother in Episode 8 of "Shade Corner" Season 4

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Will Topsy Really Be Rescued? Catch Episode 9 (Vexed) of "Inspector K" Season 3

BN TV

Now Here's a Mouth-Watering Peppered Goat Jollof Recipe from Telande World

BN TV

Go on a Trip to the Market + See How Sisi Yemmie makes Delicious Vegetable Sauce

BN TV

Follow the Swift Rise of Joeboy in New Mini-Documentary “Becoming the African Pop Star”

BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Becoming the African Pop Star” is a mini-documentary charting Afrobeats superstar Joeboy’s meteoric rise.

Director Adetula Adebowale of Nigeria’s KingTula Films shot Joeboy during tour dates across Africa, capturing the excitement of an artist on the brink of global stardom. The mini-documentary arrives as Joeboy sets to release his debut album, “Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic” on February 4th.

Enjoy!

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Great Opara: The Intersection Between Stories and the Real Life

Nusaybah Fuad-Gafar: Let’s Tell Stories Unique to us Through our Movies

Adaugo Nwankpa: To Solve Problems in Africa, We Need to Create Businesses that Bring Solutions

Nigerian Lawyers Share their Experience Working in Law Firms in Nigeria

Chioma Nwankwo: How I Learned to Enjoy my Twenties
Advertisement
css.php