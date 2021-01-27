Connect with us

BN TV

"Stop Stressing about Ships that should Sink" is Toke Makinwa's Message in this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV

Kiekie & The Shady Bunch discuss all things Big Brother in Episode 8 of "Shade Corner" Season 4

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Will Topsy Really Be Rescued? Catch Episode 9 (Vexed) of "Inspector K" Season 3

BN TV

Now Here's a Mouth-Watering Peppered Goat Jollof Recipe from Telande World

BN TV

Go on a Trip to the Market + See How Sisi Yemmie makes Delicious Vegetable Sauce

BN TV

Joke Silva recounts Her Experience as she discusses Adoption & its Changing Narrative on this Episode of Funmi Iyanda's "Public Eye"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Funke Akindele-Bello & JJC Skillz' Reaction to "Omo Ghetto (The Saga)" Being Nollywood's Highest-Grossing Movie of All Time is Everything!

BN TV

Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Plain Okra Recipe is Worth Trying

BN TV

Get a Glimpse of Flavour's Performances Throughout the Festive Season

BN TV

Juicy J Can't Live Without these Ten Essentials when He Hits the Road

BN TV

“Stop Stressing about Ships that should Sink” is Toke Makinwa’s Message in this Episode of “Toke Moments”

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In this episode of “Toke Moments“, Toke Makinwa discusses the recently announced relationship between Lori Harvey and Micheal B Jordan as she advises viewers to “stop stressing about those ships that should sink and  start working on yourself and your ultimate glow up.”

The vlog of the week is here guys… You know we have to talk about the Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan ship right? The internet is wild with their relationship stories and everyone seems to be their business including me. They look sooooo cuteeee though and while we are at it, Ladies if you are still crying over a guy that don’t want you, you need to Lori Harvey up. She clearly is on a roll and we are here for it. stop stressing about those ships that should sink and start working on yourself and your ultimate glow up. That is the message from me to you.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nusaybah Fuad-Gafar: Let’s Tell Stories Unique to us Through our Movies

Adaugo Nwankpa: To Solve Problems in Africa, We Need to Create Businesses that Bring Solutions

Nigerian Lawyers Share their Experience Working in Law Firms in Nigeria

Chioma Nwankwo: How I Learned to Enjoy my Twenties

Mfonobong Inyang: In 2021, Give Yourself the Gift of Critical Thinking and Perspective
Advertisement
css.php