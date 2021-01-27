“Stop Stressing about Ships that should Sink” is Toke Makinwa’s Message in this Episode of “Toke Moments”

In this episode of “Toke Moments“, Toke Makinwa discusses the recently announced relationship between Lori Harvey and Micheal B Jordan as she advises viewers to “stop stressing about those ships that should sink and start working on yourself and your ultimate glow up.”

The vlog of the week is here guys… You know we have to talk about the Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan ship right? The internet is wild with their relationship stories and everyone seems to be their business including me. They look sooooo cuteeee though and while we are at it, Ladies if you are still crying over a guy that don’t want you, you need to Lori Harvey up. She clearly is on a roll and we are here for it. stop stressing about those ships that should sink and start working on yourself and your ultimate glow up. That is the message from me to you.

Watch the new episode below: