Kiekie & The Shady Bunch discuss all things Big Brother in Episode 8 of “Shade Corner” Season 4

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A new episode of “Shade Corner” is here!

Akah Nnani, Tamara, Noble, and Dayo are back with episode 8 (Big Brother Episode) of “Shade Corner” season 4. Amongst all the banter, facts and serious discussions are addressed concerning issues that the ideal Nigerian youth faces.

This week, the shady bunch and Kiekie are discussing all things Big Brother. The fame, the fans, the show, the drama and the housemates.

Watch the new episode below:

