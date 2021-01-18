Can’t Get Enough of “The Most Toasted Girl”? Nengi Adoki is Taking You Behind-The-Scenes

Nollywood actress, Nengi Adoki is giving viewers a glimpse of the magic behind the amazing series “The Most Toasted Girl“.

“The Most Toasted Girl” produced by Orwi Ameh and directed by Bolaji Kekere-Ekun, explores the experiences of young women in the crazy world of dating in Lagos!

The web series stars actress Nengi Adoki (“Juju Stories“, “The Men’s Club“, “Lost Girl“), Demi Banwo, Baaj Adebule, Bolaji Kekere-Ekun, Koye Kekere-Ekun, Es Dike Okolocha, Folaremi Agunbiade, Oshuwa Tunde Imoyo, Tope Tedela and many more.

Watch the video below: