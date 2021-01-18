Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Starring Brymo, Here's a First Look at Udoka Oyeka's Forthcoming Film "Price of Admission" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the Trailer for "Still Falling" starring Sharon Ooja & Daniel Etim Effiong

BN TV Music

Omah Lay talks Moving to Lagos, Rising during the Pandemic & his Uganda Experience on "Rubbin' Minds"

BN TV Music

Go on a Journey into the Iconic World of Laycon with Exclusive Scenes & Deep Conversations in this New Vlog

BN TV Sweet Spot

Tomike Adeoye Surprised her Mum with a New Car!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Can't Get Enough of "The Most Toasted Girl"? Nengi Adoki is Taking You Behind-The-Scenes

BN TV Inspired Music

Johnny Drille's Tips on "How to Write Songs"

BN TV Inspired Music

Ever Wondered How Cuppy’s Career as a DJ Influenced her Music Journey? Find Out on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch these Four Episodes + the Making of Clarence Peter's Short Film "HEX"

BN TV Music

New Video: Joeboy - Lonely

BN TV

Starring Brymo, Here’s a First Look at Udoka Oyeka’s Forthcoming Film “Price of Admission” | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Award-winning actor, Udoka Oyeka is adding another title to his film catalogue as premieres the trailer for his forthcoming film “Price of Admission“.

“New Film Alert!! Love this story, showcases how the grind is for most Talents trying to get one up in the Nigerian Music Business”, the producer wrote on Instagram.

Here’s a synopsis of the film: Trying to make it out of the slums, Kola must decide if he should invest in his hit song to pave the way for his future or see that his sister gets the education she deserves. Either way, Kola learns that there’s a price for every decision he makes.

He also revealed that music star Brymo will be leading this star for the project, while also featuring other stars like Folu Storms, Shalewa Ashafa, Shawn Faqua, Bucci Franklin, Mariam Kayode, Brutus Richard, Femi Branch, and directed by Kagho Idhebor.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Prose: Nwanyi Oma by Uzezi Agboge

#BNShareYourHustle: Give Your Taste Buds a Treat with Super Yummy Meals from The Ritz Gastronaut

Mfonobong Inyang: Democratic Leadership Lessons Africans Can Learn from Bobi Wine

Obianuju Ndaguba: Did you Start this Year with Zero Motivation? Get your Groove Back With these Tips

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
Advertisement
css.php