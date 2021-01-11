True Love Wins! Watch the Official Trailer for Neville Sajere’s “Fine Wine” starring Richard Mofe Damijo, Zainab Balogun & Ego Nwosu

Neville Sajere presents new romantic comedy film “Fine Wine” to make this forthcoming valentine season even better.

The movie follows the story of a rich older man who genuinely falls in love with a younger woman and finds himself in the crossfire of society and in competition with a younger man for her heart.

The Seyi Babatope directed movie stars Richard Mofe Damijo, Zainab Balogun, Ego Nwosu, Keppy Ekpenyong, Ademola Adedoyin, Segun Arinze and Nse Ikpe-Etim.

“Fine Wine” will be available in cinemas from February 12th.

Watch the trailer below: