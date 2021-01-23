BNMovieFeature: Take a Trip Down Memory Lane with Nollywood Classic “Missing Angel” starring Stella Damasus & Desmond Elliot

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is starting the year 2021 with a bang after we successfully delivered loads of entertaining movies in 2020 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

Did you watch “Missing Angel” growing up? Here’s your chance to watch it for the first time or rewatch the top-notch movie of that year, 2004.

Directed by Charles Novia, the movie stars Stella Damasus, Desmond Elliot, Empress Njamah, Nobert Young, and Tuvi James.

Dolly, in a whirling storm of woes, makes a vow to God to die on her 25th Birthday. An angel on a mission falls in love, saving Dolly’s life and she discovers she is pregnant. Only the direct intervention of Christ can save her.

Watch the video below:

