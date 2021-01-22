Watch the Teaser for “Ponzi” starring Timini Egbuson, Uzo Amaka & Mawuli Gavor

A brand new Nollywood movie, “Ponzi” is coming to cinemas March 5, 2021, and judging from this teaser, fans all over are in for an exciting show.

“Ponzi” is produced by Vincent Okonkwo and directed by Kayode Kasum whose directorial credits include “This Lady Called Life“, “Love Is Yellow” “Sugar Rush” and many more.

The forthcoming comedy movie stars Timini Egbuson, Uzo Amaka, Jide Kosoko, Mawuli Gavor, Tope Tedela, Chinyere Wilfred, Gold Ikponmwosa, Zubby Michael and Mr Macaroni.

Watch the teaser below: