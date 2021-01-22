Connect with us

Watch the Teaser for "Ponzi" starring Timini Egbuson, Uzo Amaka & Mawuli Gavor

Arinola talks Sexual Life after Child Birth on Episode 9 of "Baby Talk Show" with Wathoni Anyansi

Peruzzi & Liya make a Hilarious Pair on this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

Make Delicious Apple Muffins with Dolapo Grey's Simple Recipe

Do You Know Elsa Majimbo is a 15x Chess Champion? Find Out More About the ‘Real Queen’s Gambit’

It's Tade's First Day at Leon Towers on Episode 3 of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

Trouble in Paradise? Watch Episode 5 (Husband Snatcher) of "Grow Up Or Nuts"

Kehinde Bankole, Bolanle Ninalowo, Chiwetalu Agu... Watch the Official Trailer for James Abinibi’s “The Cleanser”

Will Mayowa have her Way? Watch Episode 6 (Chain Reaction) of Ndani TV's "Game On"

Toke Makinwa is all about Hygiene in this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Watch the Teaser for “Ponzi” starring Timini Egbuson, Uzo Amaka & Mawuli Gavor

A brand new Nollywood movie, “Ponzi” is coming to cinemas March 5, 2021, and judging from this teaser, fans all over are in for an exciting show.

“Ponzi” is produced by Vincent Okonkwo and directed by Kayode Kasum whose directorial credits include “This Lady Called Life“, “Love Is Yellow” “Sugar Rush” and many more.

The forthcoming comedy movie stars Timini Egbuson, Uzo Amaka, Jide Kosoko, Mawuli Gavor, Tope Tedela, Chinyere Wilfred, Gold Ikponmwosa, Zubby Michael and Mr Macaroni.

Watch the teaser below:

