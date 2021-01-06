Here’s all that Mory Coco Learned From 2020

Connect with us

Published

1 min ago

 on

It’s still early in 2021 and a lot of people, including our faves are still reminiscing, picking up lessons from the past year and strategizing for the New Year.

In this vlog, content creator Mory Coco shares all that she learned from the year 2020 as she wishes everyone a “Happy New Year!” She says,

I’m very very thankful to have been able to see this year, concerning what a kind of year last year was.

This year should be the year that you achieve the things that you’ve always wanted to achieve or at least the year that you start to take actions towards achieving the things that you want to achieve. That should be your mantra this year.

Watch the video below:

