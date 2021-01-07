Connect with us

BN TV

Sunny Nneji speaks about the Impact of COVID19 on the Music Industry

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Love Life Struggle for Reki & Mudi on Episode 3 of "Grow Up Or Nuts"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Mayowa takes things to the Next Level on Episode 4 (A Message Too Far) of Ndani TV's "Game On"

BN TV

Ronke Raji is Welcoming us into the New Year & Looking Forward to an Amazing 2021

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Paul Apel Papel's Forthcoming Film "Eagles Wings" tells an Air Force Story | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Can a woman demand a DNA test from a man? Watch the Trailer for "Tanwa Savage"

BN TV

Episode 5 of "Shade Corner" Season 4 is all about Celebrity Unpopular Opinions

BN TV

Nothing beats Fun Time with Family | Watch Sisi Yemmie's New Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa is All About Ladies Becoming Extremely Wealthy on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

The Inspiring Story of Dotun Popoola, a Synergetic Metal Sculptor who turns Junks into Outstanding Works of Art

BN TV

Sunny Nneji speaks about the Impact of COVID19 on the Music Industry

BN TV

Published

1 min ago

 on

Recording artist, Sunny Nneji, popularly known for his hit single “Oruka“, speaks on the impact of COVID19 on the music industry with Arise News. He says,

COVID has had its own impacts on the music industry of course, also on me. So I’m not going to say it’s been COVID all along. Before COVID, I was trying to do some other things and then suddenly COVID came and it put most of the things we were planning on hold and so here we are. And we’re hearing that the second wave has started and we just hope that it’s not going to be as devastating as the very first one we had.

Concerning if the industry has evolved in creativity he says,

Creativity is relative. Personally I would say yes, creativity has been increasing steadily and if you agree with me, our music is like more acceptable all over the world now. There’s no where you’ll go to that you will not hear people jumping and dancing to our beats. So creative wise, I think that we’re doing quite well personally. But it’s just that as an industry with structures, I don’t think we’ve been doing very well in that regard. At least not yet.

Watch the interview below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: We are the Heroes We’ve Been Waiting for

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Wunmi Adelusi: The Power of Positive Affirmations

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: The Top 4 Best Films from Nollywood in 2020

Lola Odele: Are Customers Always Right?
Advertisement
css.php