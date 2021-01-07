It’s Finally here! Catch the First Episode of The Naked Convos’ New Web Series “Little Black Book”

The first episode of The Naked Convos‘ new web series “Little Black Book” has officially premiered.

Based on a written series also titled “Little Black Book” by popular author, Sally Kenneth Dadzie, the series tells the story of Tade, a brilliant business developer trying to get her life back on track after a series of failures, Leo, a millionaire hotel entrepreneur defying the odds to keep his business in the green and a little black book of gorgeous women, unfolding truths and hidden desires between them.

The Belinda Yanga directed series was scripted by Abosi Ogba and Sally Kenneth-Dadzie and produced by Lydia Idakula-Sobogun. It stars Ikechukwu Onunaku (Leo), Teniola Aladese (Tade), Oreka Godis, Anee Icha, Floyd Igbo, Chimela Azurunwa, Kiki Omeli, Jeffrey Kanu, Omoye Uzamere and many more.

In episode 1, Tade’s lazy morning is interrupted when she realizes she’s late for an interview at Leon Towers. She finally makes it there and ends up being interviewed by the CEO, Leo Afamdi Igwe who ends up offering her a PA job instead of the business development manager role she applied for.

Watch the episode below: