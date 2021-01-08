Tolu Iykon’s “Really Random Stuff” Documents Her Experience Interviewing our Favourite Celebrities

Really Random Stuff contains professional and personal lessons Tolu has learned along the way as a journalist. It also addresses issues like fear and self-doubt – how to stop them from stopping you from reaching your fullest potential, resilience – how to get what’s yours, and identity – finding yours as opposed to the default social constructs handed us by society. Besides the lessons it provides, this book undoubtedly inspires everyone to live their very best lives as they find their own identities.