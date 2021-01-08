Tolu Iykon’s “Really Random Stuff” Documents Her Experience Interviewing our Favourite Celebrities

Connect with us

Want to know what it feels like to interview Nigeria’s A-list celebrities? You’re in luck! Tolu Iykon‘s Really Random Stuff is a fun, witty, relaxing read that documents the author’s experience interviewing Nigerian celebrities and a number of other inspirational personalities.
From her dramatic meeting with Genevieve Nnaji to the “moment of truth” with Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and the funny, somewhat awkward, moment with Peter Okoye of P-Square, you are sure to chuckle every now and then at just how amusingly the stories are being told.

Really Random Stuff contains professional and personal lessons Tolu has learned along the way as a journalist. It also addresses issues like fear and self-doubt – how to stop them from stopping you from reaching your fullest potential, resilience – how to get what’s yours, and identity – finding yours as opposed to the default social constructs handed us by society. Besides the lessons it provides, this book undoubtedly inspires everyone to live their very best lives as they find their own identities.

More importantly for the author are the other relative issues she’s had to deal with as she takes you on her journey as a journalist, detailing her battles with fear, self-doubt, and finding her own identity.

To preorder the e-book, click here. For more information, visit Tolu Iykon on Instagram, Twitter, or send a mail to [email protected]
