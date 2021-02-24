Everything Abimbola Craig wants you to Know about Living Alone

In her new vlog, film producer Abimbola Craig spills the tea on the truth nobody tells you about living alone.

She details all that she has benefited from living alone and they include:

Getting to know herself better.

Strengthening her relationships and building new ones.

Identifying when she feels the most lonely.

Connecting better with her online community.

Including more structure in her life.

Trying new things.

Creating her ideal space.

Prioritizing her wellness.

Reaching out for support.

Watch the video below: