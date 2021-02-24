Connect with us

BN TV

Everything Abimbola Craig wants you to Know about Living Alone

BN TV

Catch Episodes 8, 9 & 10 of Arese Ugwu's "The Smart Money Tribe" Podcast

BN TV

Sisi Weekly: Sisi Yemmie's Life as a Mom in Nigeria

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Official Trailer for LowlaDee's Film "Just In Time" starring Mawuli Gavor, Pierra Makenan & Stycie Waweru

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Best of Two Worlds Clash in Samuel Olatunji's Forthcoming Movie "Mimi" | Watch the First Teaser

BN TV

A Day in the Life of Tolani Baj - A Photoshoot, New Dog & Furniture Shopping

BN TV Music

AKA talks Pan-Africanism, The power of Collaboration & His Disagreement with Burna Boy on "Afrobeats Podcast"

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda focuses on 'Rediscovering Our African Spirituality' in this Episode of "Public Eye"

Beauty BN TV

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Nighttime Skincare Routine

BN TV Music

Go Behind the Scenes of Teni's "For You" Video feat. Davido in Episode 9 of "My XXXL Life"

BN TV

Everything Abimbola Craig wants you to Know about Living Alone

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In her new vlog, film producer Abimbola Craig spills the tea on the truth nobody tells you about living alone.

She details all that she has benefited from living alone and they include:

  • Getting to know herself better.
  • Strengthening her relationships and building new ones.
  • Identifying when she feels the most lonely.
  • Connecting better with her online community.
  • Including more structure in her life.
  • Trying new things.
  • Creating her ideal space.
  • Prioritizing her wellness.
  • Reaching out for support.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (5)

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Protect your Mental Health by Sifting the News you Consume

What Can We Do About Inflation in Nigeria?

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution

Caleb Okereke: “Sister Rose” is Challenging you to Shun your Respectability Politics
Advertisement
css.php