Catch Episodes 8, 9 & 10 of Arese Ugwu's "The Smart Money Tribe" Podcast

Sisi Weekly: Sisi Yemmie's Life as a Mom in Nigeria

Watch the Official Trailer for LowlaDee's Film "Just In Time" starring Mawuli Gavor, Pierra Makenan & Stycie Waweru

The Best of Two Worlds Clash in Samuel Olatunji's Forthcoming Movie "Mimi" | Watch the First Teaser

A Day in the Life of Tolani Baj - A Photoshoot, New Dog & Furniture Shopping

AKA talks Pan-Africanism, The power of Collaboration & His Disagreement with Burna Boy on "Afrobeats Podcast"

Funmi Iyanda focuses on 'Rediscovering Our African Spirituality' in this Episode of "Public Eye"

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Nighttime Skincare Routine

Go Behind the Scenes of Teni's "For You" Video feat. Davido in Episode 9 of "My XXXL Life"

It's all about Valentine + Kian's Fifth Birthday for The Adanna & David Family

Published

1 min ago

 on

Founder of smartmoneyafrica.tv and the author of two best selling personal finance books; “The Smart Money Woman” and “The Smart Money Tribe“, Arese Ugwu has launched new episodes of her “The Smart Money Tribe” podcast and you’re going to love them.

This podcast includes money conversations for African millennial women and will focus on personal finance, business finance, lifestyle and the economy.

On our podcast you’ll get a mix of no nonsense discussions with real women and entrepreneurs who are making a real impact in their industries.
Find out how established and emerging female entrepreneurs, authors, business women, and other inspiring leaders manage their money, create good money habits and more. Join us as they give us insight into their career journeys and we learn real ways to get, keep and grow money.

Ep 008: New Year, Same Goals, Extra Ginger

Ep . 009: Navigating Venture Capital with Maya Horgan Famodu

Ep 010: The Economy & Your Personal Finances with Chinwe Egwim

Three Super Simple Money Tips To Manage Your Budget Better, Lockdown Edition (Nigeria)

