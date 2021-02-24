Catch Episodes 8, 9 & 10 of Arese Ugwu’s “The Smart Money Tribe” Podcast

Founder of smartmoneyafrica.tv and the author of two best selling personal finance books; “The Smart Money Woman” and “The Smart Money Tribe“, Arese Ugwu has launched new episodes of her “The Smart Money Tribe” podcast and you’re going to love them.

This podcast includes money conversations for African millennial women and will focus on personal finance, business finance, lifestyle and the economy.

On our podcast you’ll get a mix of no nonsense discussions with real women and entrepreneurs who are making a real impact in their industries.

Find out how established and emerging female entrepreneurs, authors, business women, and other inspiring leaders manage their money, create good money habits and more. Join us as they give us insight into their career journeys and we learn real ways to get, keep and grow money.

Ep 008: New Year, Same Goals, Extra Ginger

Ep . 009: Navigating Venture Capital with Maya Horgan Famodu

Ep 010: The Economy & Your Personal Finances with Chinwe Egwim

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s something you might also find useful:

Three Super Simple Money Tips To Manage Your Budget Better, Lockdown Edition (Nigeria)