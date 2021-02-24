Watch Davido Perform “Gobe”, “Aye” & “Jowo” on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” Concert for Black History Month

Connect with us

For NPR Music’s Tiny Desk series which celebrates Black History Month, Davido and other Black artists delivered electrifying performance on Tiny Desk (home) concerts. It also featured playlists by Black artists spanning different genres and generations each week.

This celebration highlights the beautiful cornucopia of Black music and our special way of presenting it.

To open the set, he and his band created a sultry vibe with a unique rendition of “Gobe,” his smash 2013 single. In collaboration with the Alternate Sound band, Davido strips back “Aye,” a hit from 2014, with an unfettered rendition showcasing his natural voice devoid of any vocal effects. And the result sounds fantastic.

Rounding out this Tiny Desk (home) concert, he concludes with “Jowo,” a single from “A Better Time” album which conjures hope for better times ahead.

Watch the performance below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

