Bolanle Austen-Peters celebrates 52nd Birthday with Announcement of New Movie “Palava”

It’s Bolanle Austen-Peters‘ 52nd birthday and the theatre and movie director is thankful and grateful to all those who have been a part of her “imperfect journey.”

From being a lawyer with the United Nations and living the glam lifestyle to discovering her soul in Terra Kulture and meeting the soul of Nigerians, teaching her “to love”, she recounts the major events that have shaped her journey.

Bolanle also shares some interesting news about her forthcoming film “Palava“, which she describes as a thought-provoking drama addressing topical issues such as family conflict, corrupt agents and love. The movie will feature amazing performances from Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, Kelechi Udegbe, Daniel Etim Effiong, Chioma Akpotha, Kenneth Okoli, Zinab Balogun, Ade Laoye, Bimbo Manuel, Tobi Odunsi, Gregory Ojefua, and Vanessa Vandora.

Bolanle shared the news with a video from what seems like a photoshoot and captioned it:

52 today! Thankful and grateful to ALL the people who have been a part of my imperfect journey. From Lawyer with the United Nations @ the Palais des Nation in Geneva living the glam lifestyle; to UNHCR in Addis Ababa working with the displaced/refugees giving me grounding and teaching me compassion; to Namibia working on development programmes and alleviating poverty; to Law firms teaching me to defend the defenceless and finally to Terra kulture discovering my soul and meeting the soul of Nigerians and teaching me “TO LOVE”. My Terrakulture team. You are the best and all those who passed through us and are passing through us and will pass through us, thank you for teaching me to identify and respect talent. I cherish every memory. As I continue this path with the release of another movie “Palava”, I am thankful for the gift of creativity bestowed upon me by God Almighty. Palava is a thought provoking drama addressing topical issues such as family conflict, corrupt agents and love. Will keep you posted. With amazing performances from @bammybestowed @kelechiudegbe @etimeffiong @chiomakpotha @zainab balogun @ kennethokolie @manuelbimbo @adelaoye @odunsitobi @gregoryojefua @vandora.vanessa …. So today, I am celebrating doing what I love best. DANCE! A big thank you to those who put this BTS together from my photoshoot, last year. @ituenbassey @eleanor goodey @bernardsmiless @terrakulture @bapproduction @dayomakeup. You guys make me beautiful always.

