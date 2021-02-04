Harrysong is giving Love a Chance 🧡

Afrobeats singer Harrysong has officially announced he is getting married on the 27th of March and the congratulations have not stopped pouring in for the lovebirds.

The wedding is set to take place at the KTF event centre in Warri, Delta State.

Harrysong made the announcement with a charming photo of himself and beautiful bride-to-be and captioned it, “ALL SHADES 🌺 I got it perfect this time. March 27th at the KFT event center Warri delta state. 🍷. Photo by @kolexor” He ended the caption with “#tarex2021.”

Congratulations to the couple❤

Photo Credit: @iamharrysong