Follow the Lessons of Teacher Afoke in Real Warri Pikin’s Comedy Series “School Of Thought” | Watch the First Episode

Published

39 mins ago

 on

The first episode of Real Warri Pikin‘s YouTube series “School Of Thought” has premiered and you should totally see it.

“School Of Thought” follows the tale of Teacher Afoke as she sought for a more conducive learning environment for her students.  The series was produced by Mansur Shuaibu Ohiani and stars Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha (Real Warri Piki), Gabriel Gaar, Collins Chukwu, Kingsley Ibezim Chibuzor, Amar Kingsley Goodnews, Sam Adedoyin Kugbiyi, Paulette Iwenjiora, Maureen Archibonh Edem and John Kyambe.

In this episode, Afoke teaches the students about the positive and negative sides of violence and alternative ways to settle disputes on the street. Sabo is about to face her wrath as he arrives in the class late on his resumption day after suspension.

If you missed the official soundtrack, you can listen to it here.

Watch the prequel below:

Watch the new episode below:

