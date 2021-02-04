Ebonylife Films signs New Two-Year Exclusive First-Look Deal with Sony Pictures Television

Congratulations are in order for Ebonylife Films as they follow up their 2018 three-project co-development/production deal with Sony Pictures Television’s (SPT) with a new two-year exclusive first-look deal with the SPT’s international production division, which began in January 2021.

According to a statement by Ebonylife Films, the deal makes it Africa’s first “first-look” deal with a major Hollywood studio and gives Sony Pictures Television access to exclusive first look on all new EbonyLife-controlled scripted television projects created, originated, or developed by or for EbonyLife for global audiences.

About the partnership, Mo Abudu, Chief Executive Officer, EbonyLife Media, says, “It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Sony Pictures Television over the last few years, and we are so pleased to be deepening our partnership with them. Taking African storytelling to global audiences is something we are very passionate about, and this new opportunity with Sony gives us a chance to reach massive audiences worldwide with our scripted TV series. So get ready – we are coming to entertain and thrill you!”

Nina Lederman, EVP Global Scripted Development for SPT also commented on the partnership saying, “We are delighted to be broadening our relationship with Mo and the team at EbonyLife, who have created some of the most compelling and successful content in all of Africa. We’re excited to have the opportunity to help bring their soulful African storytelling to platforms serving a global audience.”