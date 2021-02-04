Starring Nancy Isime, Lasisi Elenu, Ibrahim Suleiman, Here’s a Teaser + BTS Shots from Udoka Oyeka’s Coming Film “The Razz Guy”

Trino Motion Pictures presents the first teaser for the forthcoming film “The Razz Guy” which sheds light on the reality that there are two sides to every man.

The film is directed by Udoka Oyeka and stars Nancy Isime, Lasisi Elenu, Broda Shaggi, MC Lively, Omotunde Adebowale-David (Lolo), Bucci Franklin, Olayemi Solade, Ireti Doyle, Norbert Young, Tina Mba, Ibrahim Suleiman, Shalewa Ashafa among others.

“The Razz Guy” will be in cinemas from the 19th of March.

As you anticipate this magic, let us take you behind the scenes:

Watch the teaser below:

Photo Credit: @therazzguymovie