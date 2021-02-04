Connect with us

Starring Nancy Isime, Lasisi Elenu, Ibrahim Suleiman, Here's a Teaser + BTS Shots from Udoka Oyeka's Coming Film "The Razz Guy"

Bolanle Austen-Peters celebrates 52nd Birthday with Announcement of New Movie "Palava"

Follow the Lessons of Teacher Afoke in Real Warri Pikin's Comedy Series "School Of Thought" | Watch the First Episode

The Official Trailer for "Coming To America 2" is Finally Here | Watch on BN TV

The Shady Bunch analyze the Term "Lazy Nigerian Youths" in Episode 9 of "Shade Corner" Season 4

Abdullahi Shuaibu of Naraguta Leatherworks details his Entrepreneurial Journey in Tayo Aina's "Promoting Africa" Series

Telande World's Fonio Frittata Recipe is So Mouth Watering

Make Tasty One-Pot Chicken and Rice with Sisi Jemimah's Recipe

Catch the Final Episode (Thick Plot) of "Inspector K" Season 3

Need a Quick Fix? Try Sisi Yemmie's Croaker Fish in Tomato Sauce Recipe

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Trino Motion Pictures presents the first teaser for the forthcoming film “The Razz Guy” which sheds light on the reality that there are two sides to every man.

The film is directed by Udoka Oyeka and stars Nancy Isime, Lasisi Elenu, Broda Shaggi, MC Lively, Omotunde Adebowale-David (Lolo), Bucci Franklin, Olayemi Solade, Ireti Doyle, Norbert Young, Tina Mba, Ibrahim Suleiman, Shalewa Ashafa among others.

“The Razz Guy” will be in cinemas from the 19th of March.

As you anticipate this magic, let us take you behind the scenes:

Watch the teaser below:

Photo Credit: @therazzguymovie

