The Official Trailer for "Coming To America 2" is Finally Here | Watch on BN TV

Bolanle Austen-Peters celebrates 52nd Birthday with Announcement of New Movie "Palava"

Follow the Lessons of Teacher Afoke in Real Warri Pikin's Comedy Series "School Of Thought" | Watch the First Episode

Starring Nancy Isime, Lasisi Elenu, Ibrahim Suleiman, Here's a Teaser + BTS Shots from Udoka Oyeka's Coming Film "The Razz Guy"

The Shady Bunch analyze the Term "Lazy Nigerian Youths" in Episode 9 of "Shade Corner" Season 4

Abdullahi Shuaibu of Naraguta Leatherworks details his Entrepreneurial Journey in Tayo Aina's "Promoting Africa" Series

Telande World's Fonio Frittata Recipe is So Mouth Watering

Make Tasty One-Pot Chicken and Rice with Sisi Jemimah's Recipe

Catch the Final Episode (Thick Plot) of "Inspector K" Season 3

Need a Quick Fix? Try Sisi Yemmie's Croaker Fish in Tomato Sauce Recipe

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Get in here BNers! You can now watch the official trailer for “Coming To America 2“.

The movie follows Eddie Murphy’s character, the “African prince” Akeem, who returns to America in search of his long-lost son, the heir to the Zamudan throne.

The script was rewritten by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris after it was created by the original movie’s writers Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield.

The movie stars some of its original cast members including star Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Paul Bates, John Amos, Shari Headle, Louie Anderson, and Vanessa Bell Calloway.

Its new cast members include Rotimi, Teyana Taylor, Michael Blackson, Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Rick Ross, Luenell and Tracy Morgan.

“Coming To America 2” will be on Prime Video from the 5th of March.

Watch the trailer below:

