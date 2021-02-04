The Official Trailer for “Coming To America 2” is Finally Here | Watch on BN TV

Get in here BNers! You can now watch the official trailer for “Coming To America 2“.

The movie follows Eddie Murphy’s character, the “African prince” Akeem, who returns to America in search of his long-lost son, the heir to the Zamudan throne.

The script was rewritten by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris after it was created by the original movie’s writers Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield.

The movie stars some of its original cast members including star Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Paul Bates, John Amos, Shari Headle, Louie Anderson, and Vanessa Bell Calloway.

Its new cast members include Rotimi, Teyana Taylor, Michael Blackson, Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Rick Ross, Luenell and Tracy Morgan.

“Coming To America 2” will be on Prime Video from the 5th of March.

Watch the trailer below: