The Shady Bunch analyze the Term “Lazy Nigerian Youths” in Episode 9 of “Shade Corner” Season 4

A new episode of “Shade Corner” is here!

Akah Nnani, Tamara, Noble, and Dayo are back with episode 9 (Lazy Nigerian Youths) of “Shade Corner” season 4. Amongst all the banter, facts and serious discussions are addressed concerning issues that the ideal Nigerian youth faces.

In this episode, the shady bunch discuss the term “lazy Nigerian youth” which we have all heard, what they understand as being Lazy and if it accurately describes the Nigerian youths.

Watch the new episode below: