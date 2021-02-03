Abdullahi Shuaibu of Naraguta Leatherworks details his Entrepreneurial Journey in Tayo Aina’s “Promoting Africa” Series

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The unexplored multi-million dollar leather men of northern Nigeria is another episode of Tayo Aina‘s “Promoting Africa” series where he features black entrepreneurs all across Africa who have built successful businesses and they tell him how they did it.

In this episode, Tayo Aina talks to Abdullahi Shuaibu, a Nigerian entrepreneur who owns one of the oldest leather tannery called Naraguta Leatherworks in Jos, Nigeria. He shares how he was able to build his business in Jos and some of the challenges he has faced on his entrepreneurial journey. He also shows us how leather is made and a secret pottery village in Plateau, Jos.

Watch the new episode below:

