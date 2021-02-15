Connect with us

BN TV Music

Flavour Opens Up about the Lockdown, His Early Musical Years, Marriage & Life in General in this Episode of "Black Box Interview"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Official Teaser for NdaniTV's Forthcoming Comedy Series "Ratings"

BN TV Music

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan - Fellowship to Partnership

BN TV Music

New Video: Vector feat. Good Girl LA - Early Momo

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The First Episode of Diane Russet's Web Series "Ricordi" is Here!

BN TV News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala talks Women's Empowerment & Inequality Issues on CNN | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop

Toyin Lawani Got the Perfect Valentine’s Gift- She’s Engaged

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah's Easy Chicken Alfredo Recipe is so Appetizing

Beauty BN TV

Dodos Uvieghara's Pink Eyeshadow Makeup Tutorial is Just Right for Valentines

BN TV

A Catfish Pepper Soup Recipe from "The Kitchen Muse" to Spice Up Your Sunday

BN TV

Flavour Opens Up about the Lockdown, His Early Musical Years, Marriage & Life in General in this Episode of “Black Box Interview”

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In his “Black Box Interview“, Flavour N’abania sits down with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and opens up about his life in lockdown, growing up in Enugu, his early musical years, career, the music industry, his women, marriage and life in general.

Bounce Radio Live’s “Back Box Interview”​ is an in-depth series where host Ebuka speaks extensively to people that define the culture. Employing a novel-conversational style that features well-paced probing questions, the “Black Box Interview” series is a means of pulling aside the celebrity curtain, unwrapping the layers of mystery they’ve been shielded with, and giving the viewers a one-of-a-kind peek into their lives that they won’t get anywhere else.

Watch part 1:

Watch part 2:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Prose: Captive by Uzezi Agboge

Fola Daniel Adelesi: These Practical Guides Will Help you Reinvent Yourself

Mfonobong Inyang: Get Out There and Take a Bet on Love

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week

Tari Taylaur: We Don’t Need Restructuring in Nigeria, We Need a Change in Mindset!
Advertisement
css.php