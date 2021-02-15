Flavour Opens Up about the Lockdown, His Early Musical Years, Marriage & Life in General in this Episode of “Black Box Interview”

In his “Black Box Interview“, Flavour N’abania sits down with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and opens up about his life in lockdown, growing up in Enugu, his early musical years, career, the music industry, his women, marriage and life in general.

Bounce Radio Live’s “Back Box Interview”​ is an in-depth series where host Ebuka speaks extensively to people that define the culture. Employing a novel-conversational style that features well-paced probing questions, the “Black Box Interview” series is a means of pulling aside the celebrity curtain, unwrapping the layers of mystery they’ve been shielded with, and giving the viewers a one-of-a-kind peek into their lives that they won’t get anywhere else.

