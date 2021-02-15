The First Episode of Diane Russet’s Web Series “Ricordi” is Here!

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Reality star Diane Russet‘s much-anticipated web series “Ricordi” has officially premiered on YouTube.

“Ricordi” is directed by Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde, produced by Diane Russet and Abdul Tijani Ahmed.

Starring Diane Russet, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Teniola Aladese, Eso Dike, Abdul TJ, Debby Felix, Rita Edwards and Daniel Abua, the upcoming romance series is based on a story by the Big Brother Naija reality star.

In episode 1, Soye invites Fejiro for a family dinner, but things take an unexpected turn.

Watch the new episode below:

Star Features

