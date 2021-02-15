Connect with us

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala talks Women's Empowerment & Inequality Issues on CNN | Watch

Toyin Lawani Got the Perfect Valentine’s Gift- She’s Engaged

Sisi Jemimah's Easy Chicken Alfredo Recipe is so Appetizing

Dodos Uvieghara's Pink Eyeshadow Makeup Tutorial is Just Right for Valentines

A Catfish Pepper Soup Recipe from "The Kitchen Muse" to Spice Up Your Sunday

You Need to Watch Fireboy DML’s performance of “Champion” & “Vibration” on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show"

The Cast of Ndani TV's "Game On" play 'Things I'd Do For Love' | Watch

See Tolani Baj's Reaction to Burna Boy’s “Onyeka” Music Video

#BNMovieFeature – Valentine’s Day Special: Watch "A Lady and Her Lover" starring Mawuli Gavor & Simi Drey

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week

Former Nigerian finance minister and current World Trade Organization soon to be Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala join CNN in a conversation to discuss women’s empowerment.

In the conversation, she stated, “In the book, we say something about a sort of pecking order in the world where you have white males, then black males, then white females, then black females. So for every gendered situation, it’s so much [more] so for women of colour, and I think it’s even harder to call out sexism and gendered attitudes for women of colour. You don’t know whether it’s gender, whether it’s racism. Things have improved, both within my continent and also worldwide. But the issue is that the pace of change is too slow.”

She goes further to explain the inequality issues women face adding that, “we need to talk to men in order to change things. It’s not good enough to just talk to ourselves as women. So the book is also for men because men can take action to improve things.”

Watch the video below:

