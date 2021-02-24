Watch the Official Trailer for LowlaDee’s Film “Just In Time” starring Mawuli Gavor, Pierra Makenan & Stycie Waweru

LowlaDee Pictures presents a new family comedy-drama film titled “Just In Time“, produced by and starring award-winning Kenyan actress and producer Sarah Hassan. The movie is written, directed and co-produced by Dolapo Adeleke.

Synopsis:

Three worlds collide when a local bookstore manager Muthoni is forced to host her witty 11-year-old niece and the arrival of an unexpected guest next door.

The film also stars Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor, Kenyan’s Pierra Makena, Sarah Hassan and child actress and presenter, Stycie Waweru in leading roles. Other notable actors featured include Eve D’souza, Martin Githinji, Lydia Gitachu, Kagwe Mungai, Jazz Mistri, Blessing Lung’aho and Fidel Maithya.

The film, shot in Nairobi Kenya (2019), is finally set to make its debut worldwide on Netflix on March 12 2021.

