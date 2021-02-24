Connect with us

Watch the Official Trailer for LowlaDee's Film "Just In Time" starring Mawuli Gavor, Pierra Makenan & Stycie Waweru

The Best of Two Worlds Clash in Samuel Olatunji's Forthcoming Movie "Mimi" | Watch the First Teaser

A Day in the Life of Tolani Baj - A Photoshoot, New Dog & Furniture Shopping

AKA talks Pan-Africanism, The power of Collaboration & His Disagreement with Burna Boy on "Afrobeats Podcast"

Funmi Iyanda focuses on 'Rediscovering Our African Spirituality' in this Episode of "Public Eye"

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Nighttime Skincare Routine

Go Behind the Scenes of Teni's "For You" Video feat. Davido in Episode 9 of "My XXXL Life"

It's all about Valentine + Kian's Fifth Birthday for The Adanna & David Family

Dimma Umeh's Nigerian Food Mukbang is so Fun to Watch

You Should Try The Kitchen Muse's Beef & Potato Hotpot Recipe

Published

40 mins ago

 on

LowlaDee Pictures presents a new family comedy-drama film titled “Just In Time“, produced by and starring award-winning Kenyan actress and producer Sarah Hassan. The movie is written, directed and co-produced by Dolapo Adeleke.

Synopsis:

Three worlds collide when a local bookstore manager Muthoni is forced to host her witty 11-year-old niece and the arrival of an unexpected guest next door.

The film also stars Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor, Kenyan’s Pierra Makena, Sarah Hassan and child actress and presenter, Stycie Waweru in leading roles. Other notable actors featured include Eve D’souza, Martin Githinji, Lydia Gitachu, Kagwe Mungai, Jazz Mistri, Blessing Lung’aho and Fidel Maithya.

The film, shot in Nairobi Kenya (2019), is finally set to make its debut worldwide on Netflix on March 12 2021.

Watch the trailer below:

