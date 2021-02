If you watched the 14th Headies Awards or have seen clips from the event, then you probably already know that Afro-rapper, actor and activist Falz the Bahd Guy has a new hairdo.

Yes, he’s gone bald! We’ve seen Falz with the regular haircut as well as blonde Falz and we can’t help but wonder, is there any style this star can’t rock?

Falz shared more photos of his fresh cut and captioned it, “Falz the Bald Guy 👨🏾‍🦲🤓”

Photo Credit: @falzthebahdguy