Kabusa Oriental Chior presents Verse 2 of “Valentine Is Coming” & it’s so Hilarious 🤣

Valentines Day is two weeks away and the popular song “Valentine is Coming” is trending once again.

Kubasa Oriental Choir served up a verse to the catchy song last year and this time, they are back with the second verse. The hilarious verse comes with a warning from the comedy-music ensemble to “prepare for tension.”

It’s quarter past time for the verse 2 Featuring – KPOKPOSHI FULL SQUAD ULTRA CHOIR ‘Valentine is coming’ in two weeks Prepare for tension ♀

Enjoy!

Credits:

Written by @austincan_

Shot by @icequeonit