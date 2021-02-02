Connect with us

Kabusa Oriental Chior presents Verse 2 of "Valentine Is Coming" & it's so Hilarious 🤣

Watch Stan Nze, Femi Adebayo, Maryam Booth in the First Teaser for Toka McBaror's "Underbelly"

Lilian Afegbai has a Direct Message for Hypocrites - "Allow People Live their Best Life!"

Funmi Iyanda analyses Nigeria's Response to the Second Wave of COVID-19 in this Episode of "Public Eye"

A Day in Abimbola Craig's Life + Everything that Went Down on Bisola Aiyeola's 35th Birthday

Dorcas Shola Fapson details her Birthday Experience in this Interesting Vlog

Telande World's Snails in Garlic Cream Sauce Recipe is a Must Try

Kene Rapu discusses Growing Your Passion in this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan - Forever

There's a 100% Guarantee You'll Love The Kitchen Muse's Minced Meat Spaghetti Recipe

Valentines Day is two weeks away and the popular song “Valentine is Coming” is trending once again.

Kubasa Oriental Choir served up a verse to the catchy song last year and this time, they are back with the second verse. The hilarious verse comes with a warning from the comedy-music ensemble to “prepare for tension.”

It’s quarter past time for the verse 2 🕖🥀 Featuring – KPOKPOSHI FULL SQUAD ULTRA CHOIR 🌟🏴 ‘Valentine is coming’ in two weeks 😈 Prepare for tension ⚡😂

Enjoy!


Credits:

Written by @austincan_

Shot by @icequeonit

