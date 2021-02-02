BN TV
Kabusa Oriental Chior presents Verse 2 of “Valentine Is Coming” & it’s so Hilarious 🤣
Valentines Day is two weeks away and the popular song “Valentine is Coming” is trending once again.
Kubasa Oriental Choir served up a verse to the catchy song last year and this time, they are back with the second verse. The hilarious verse comes with a warning from the comedy-music ensemble to “prepare for tension.”
It’s quarter past time for the verse 2 🕖🥀 Featuring – KPOKPOSHI FULL SQUAD ULTRA CHOIR 🌟🏴 ‘Valentine is coming’ in two weeks 😈 Prepare for tension ⚡😂
