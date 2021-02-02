Watch Stan Nze, Femi Adebayo, Maryam Booth in the First Teaser for Toka McBaror’s “Underbelly”

Toka McBaror presents the first teaser for coming movie “Underbelly“.

The Evolution Studio 66 production follows the story of two friends who travel from the western part of Nigeria to the north hoping to find greener pastures. It all goes wrong when one of them falls in love with the wrong woman.

“Underbelly” is executive produced by Tunde Aina, Uzor Alaribe and Ayo Uwagboe. The movie stars Stan Nze, Femi Adebayo, Ali Nuhu, Maryam Booth, Kunle Coker, and will be directed by Toka McBaror.

Watch the teaser below: