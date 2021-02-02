Connect with us

Watch Stan Nze, Femi Adebayo, Maryam Booth in the First Teaser for Toka McBaror's "Underbelly"

Kabusa Oriental Chior presents Verse 2 of "Valentine Is Coming" & it's so Hilarious 🤣

Lilian Afegbai has a Direct Message for Hypocrites - "Allow People Live their Best Life!"

Funmi Iyanda analyses Nigeria's Response to the Second Wave of COVID-19 in this Episode of "Public Eye"

A Day in Abimbola Craig's Life + Everything that Went Down on Bisola Aiyeola's 35th Birthday

Dorcas Shola Fapson details her Birthday Experience in this Interesting Vlog

Telande World's Snails in Garlic Cream Sauce Recipe is a Must Try

Kene Rapu discusses Growing Your Passion in this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan - Forever

There's a 100% Guarantee You'll Love The Kitchen Muse's Minced Meat Spaghetti Recipe

Watch Stan Nze, Femi Adebayo, Maryam Booth in the First Teaser for Toka McBaror’s “Underbelly”

5 hours ago

Toka McBaror presents the first teaser for coming movie “Underbelly“.

The Evolution Studio 66 production follows the story of two friends who travel from the western part of Nigeria to the north hoping to find greener pastures. It all goes wrong when one of them falls in love with the wrong woman.

“Underbelly” is executive produced by Tunde Aina, Uzor Alaribe and Ayo Uwagboe. The movie stars Stan Nze, Femi Adebayo, Ali Nuhu, Maryam Booth, Kunle Coker, and will be directed by Toka McBaror.

Watch the teaser below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

