South Africa’s Loyiso Gola​ is Coming to Netflix with critically acclaimed “Unlearning”

It’s no secret that globally we’ve been going through a TIME and could all do with a laugh or two right now. But guess what, one of Africa’s most loved and popular stand-up comedians, Loyiso Gola, is back on Netflix, ready with his sharp wit and critically acclaimed comedy hour, “Unlearning“, debuting globally on March 23, 2021.

He will explore his own experience of maturity and masculinity during apartheid in South Africa, is the first African to have a solo full hour of stand up comedy on Netflix and that’s not all, this is the first African original for 2021.

Included in his many impressive accolades, Gola is a two-time Emmy nominated anchor for his satirical news television series, “Late Nite News with Loyiso Gola“, which launched in 2010 and saw 12 seasons.

Gola is also the African correspondent for Charlie Pickering’s “The Weekly” on ABC in Australia. The special first debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017 and ran at the MICF, London’s Soho Theatre, Grahamstown, and Soho Playhouse in New York.

Following the crazy year that was 2020, Gola brought his special to his hometown, Cape Town. Africa’s latest Netflix Original was filmed in front of a live audience at the famed Zeits Mocca, following strict COVID-19 protocols, and while the audience was small and intimate, the laughter filled the room.

Some of Gola’s noteworthy performances include his show, “Tall Tales” which ran at the Soho Theatre in 2015, “Dude, Where’s My Lion?” which ran in Edinburgh, Loyiso Gola Live in New York which was his debut the US stand up special, recorded in Brooklyn both in 2016 and the Netflix special, “Comedians of the World” which was released in 2019.

In 2017, Gola debuted his now critically acclaimed one-hour special, “Unlearning” in Edinburgh, then later at London’s Soho Theatre and the Melbourne Comedy Special. Now, Gola is bringing “Unlearning” to his hometown, Cape Town, filmed at the famed Zeits Mocca, which will debut on Netflix globally.

Watch the announcement clip here: