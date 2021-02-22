Tiwa Savage is the Cover Star on Glamour Magazine SA’s Latest Issue

Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage talks about growing up in bustling Lagos, moving to London, #ENDSARS and life in general as she covers Glamour Magazine’s March Issue.

According to the magazine, the singer-songwriter is “one of the most-followed African artists in the world and has many accolades to her name. Her latest album, “Celia“, has gained over 200 million streams globally and Time magazine has named it one of the top 10 best albums of 2020.”

In this issue of Glamour, we draw inspiration from the arts. Each section represents different forms and mediums of the artistic world. Our edgy beauty story and African-art-meets- fashion spread are bold, daring and stimulating. In Memoirs, we introduce you to several artists whose work we admire – and offer advice on investing in them.

With its latest issue, the magazine interprets art as a form of expression and healing’ and also shares different ways of “living well, with intention, despite the chaos surrounding us.”

