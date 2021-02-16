Victor Ndukauba of Afrinvest talks Business Essentials in this Episode of “Under 40 CEOs”

In this episode of “Under 40 CEOs“, Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) sits with Victor Ndukauba, Deputy Managing Director at Afrinvest.

Victor Ndukauba began his career with the Corporate Finance Business Unit at the Lagos, Nigeria office of PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2005, where he advised a variety of clients across several sectors, including financial services, telecoms, FMCG (food & beverage), hospitality and real estate. He was also directly involved in early-stage transaction support services including financial & accounting due diligence, as well as carrying out financial feasibility studies and business plan preparation.

He subsequently moved to Afrinvest where he joined the Financial Advisory practice in the Investment Banking Division in 2008. He served as the head of Afrinvest Investment Research between 2009 and 2011, and led the asset management division as the pioneer Managing Director, following its spin-off as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Victor supports Afrinvest Group’s strategy and business development in his current capacity as the Deputy Managing Director and provides senior oversight on the Group’s Information Technology (IT), as well as the Finance, Risk and Control functions.

In addition, he continues to play a leading role in origination and execution of investment banking transactions, drawing on his experience in Corporate & Project Finance Advisory, as well as Capital Raising.

Victor graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering from the University of Lagos and holds an MBA (Executive) from IE Business school, Madrid, Spain (2016).

Watch the new episode below:

Watch part 2: