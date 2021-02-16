Connect with us

BN TV

Victor Ndukauba of Afrinvest talks Business Essentials in this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Blessing Uzzi tells a Unique Love Story with Short Film "Sister Rose" starring Uzoamaka Aniunoh & Neo Akpofure

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey's Dreamy Valentine's Day Getaway

BN TV Movies & TV

Netflix Honors The Notorious B.I.G with New Documentary "Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Now You can Watch the Second Teaser for Niyi Akinmolayan’s Coming Film “Prophetess”

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch the First Episode of Biodun Stephen's Comedy Web Series "Rofia Tarilor Loran"

BN TV

Where Does The Pain Go? Funmi Iyanda discusses Mental Health in this Episode of "Public Eye"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Official Teaser for NdaniTV's Forthcoming Comedy Series "Ratings"

BN TV

Get a Glimpse of Dimma Umeh's Lagos Life in this episode of "Dimma Living"

BN TV Music

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan - Fellowship to Partnership

BN TV

Victor Ndukauba of Afrinvest talks Business Essentials in this Episode of “Under 40 CEOs”

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In this episode of “Under 40 CEOs“, Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) sits with Victor Ndukauba, Deputy Managing Director at Afrinvest.

Victor Ndukauba began his career with the Corporate Finance Business Unit at the Lagos, Nigeria office of PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2005, where he advised a variety of clients across several sectors, including financial services, telecoms, FMCG (food & beverage), hospitality and real estate. He was also directly involved in early-stage transaction support services including financial & accounting due diligence, as well as carrying out financial feasibility studies and business plan preparation.

He subsequently moved to Afrinvest where he joined the Financial Advisory practice in the Investment Banking Division in 2008. He served as the head of Afrinvest Investment Research between 2009 and 2011, and led the asset management division as the pioneer Managing Director, following its spin-off as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Victor supports Afrinvest Group’s strategy and business development in his current capacity as the Deputy Managing Director and provides senior oversight on the Group’s Information Technology (IT), as well as the Finance, Risk and Control functions.

In addition, he continues to play a leading role in origination and execution of investment banking transactions, drawing on his experience in Corporate & Project Finance Advisory, as well as Capital Raising.

Victor graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering from the University of Lagos and holds an MBA (Executive) from IE Business school, Madrid, Spain (2016).

Watch the new episode below:

Watch part 2:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Will Little White Lies Take Me to Hell?

BN Prose: Captive by Uzezi Agboge

Fola Daniel Adelesi: These Practical Guides Will Help you Reinvent Yourself

Mfonobong Inyang: Get Out There and Take a Bet on Love

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week
Advertisement
css.php