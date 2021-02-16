Connect with us

Blessing Uzzi tells a Unique Love Story with Short Film "Sister Rose" starring Uzoamaka Aniunoh & Neo Akpofure

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Blessing Uzzi’s short film “Sister Rose” has officially premiered on YouTube.

“Sister Rose” stars Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Daniel Seaman, ex-BBNaija housemate Neo Akpofure and is directed by Blessing Uzzi.

Explaining how love can leave us on the day we need it the most, the short film follows the story of a young lady who quit the convent to surprise the love of her life and experience the love of Valentine but gets surprised instead as he decides to become a reverend father.

Watch the short film below:

