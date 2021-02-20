Connect with us

BN TV

Wathoni Anyansi discusses Home Birth in this Episode of "Baby Talk Show"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You can Watch Episode 11(The Silver Spoon) of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji" Right Here

BN TV

Dimma Umeh is Answering all your Questions in this Interesting Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Watch "The Personal Assistant" starring Bimbo Ademoye, Monalisa Chinda & Bolanle Ninalowo

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Follow the Hilarious Adventures of Fola 'FJ' Joseph in the First Episode of Ndani TV's "Ratings"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Rofia's Business is Finally Coming Together! Watch Episode 2 of Biodun Stephen’s Comedy Web Series “Rofia Tailor Loran”

BN TV Music

Episode 4 of Ms Banks' "Bank On It" Series takes you Behind the Scenes of Dolapo's "Interest" Music Video

BN TV

Here's How Mory Coco Gets Through Difficult Times

BN TV

Catch YouTubers Eric Okafor & Konyinsola Osinubi in the Latest Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

How to Make Food Tray for Business, According to Diary of a Kitchen Lover

BN TV

Wathoni Anyansi discusses Home Birth in this Episode of “Baby Talk Show”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Wathoni Anyansi is celebrating six years of motherhood, sharing her birth experience and discussing everything about home birth and what to consider in episode 3 of “Baby Talk Show” season 2.

Watch the new episode below:

Meanwhile, if you missed the first two episodes of this new season, you should catch up below.

In episode 1, Wathoni explains a few reasons certain people do not want kids at all.

Wathoni discusses losing a baby in episode 2.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Caleb Okereke: “Sister Rose” is Challenging you to Shun your Respectability Politics

Tolu Falode: Avoid Toxic Relationships Using these Tips

Farida Yahya: 10 Ways to Maximize Grants for your Business

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (4)

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Will Little White Lies Take Me to Hell?
Advertisement
css.php