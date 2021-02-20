Wathoni Anyansi discusses Home Birth in this Episode of “Baby Talk Show”

Wathoni Anyansi is celebrating six years of motherhood, sharing her birth experience and discussing everything about home birth and what to consider in episode 3 of “Baby Talk Show” season 2.

Watch the new episode below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, if you missed the first two episodes of this new season, you should catch up below.

In episode 1, Wathoni explains a few reasons certain people do not want kids at all.

Wathoni discusses losing a baby in episode 2.