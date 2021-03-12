This is Feminist Coalition’s Response to the Alleged Withdrawal of ₦23m in Bitcoin Donated for #EndSARS Protest

The Feminist Coalition (Fem Co) has been accused of removing ₦23 million in bitcoin donated for the #EndSARS protest and moving it to another account, according to some social media users. They claimed the “Feminist co withdrew $51,000 worth of Bitcoin from their donation wallet on the 5th of this month silently”.

Last year, the group raised hundreds of thousands of dollars via crowdfunding platforms to help protesters who took to the streets to protest human rights violations by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The Feminist Coalition supplied the protests with vital facilities such as legal assistance, emergency medical treatment, gloves, and raincoats.

With the new allegation, the group was also accused of not being upfront about its spending before, during and after the protest, which was ignited by police brutality.

The Feminist Coalition has now released a statement in response to allegations levelled against the group. Part of the statement, says “The Feminist Coalition has worked tirelessly since October 2020 to ensure the eery amount earmarked for disbursement reaches who need it. The coalition stopped receiving donations towards the peaceful protest #EndSARS movement on October 22.”

The further outlined the allocation of funds. Read the statement below: