Inside the Newly-Launched EbonyLife Creative Academy and Studios

Following the official launch of the EbonyLife Creative Academy aimed at improving local film production capacity, EbonyLife Media is giving you a tour of its headquarters, home to the EbonyLife Creative Academy which is a partnership with the Lagos State Government, EbonyLife Studios, The Lagos Post House, and the residence for the international faculty of the academy.

If you looking to be a filmmaker, media content producer, or art director the academy has just EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA) has just the right course(s) for you. The ELCA provides free short courses and programs in eight fields of study for professionals and newcomers.

The courses are designed by local and international industry experts to help creatives develop their skills and become more internationally competitive, as well as to provide beginners with the skills they need to get their careers off to a good start.

For the first batch, 120 students have been selected and their program will run from March 8, 2021 to May 28, 2021. To find out more and to register for the second batch which will commence June 7, 2021 and end August 27, 2021, kindly visit www.ebonylifecreativeacademy.com

See what the facility looked like before and after its renovation:

Before

After

The External View

Externally, the building is bright, colourful and welcoming. Painted in tones of burnt orange, and with a beautiful wall mural by Tolu Aliki. A customised keke (tricycle), from the popular show “The Boot” is parked outside.

The Ground Floor

The reception is welcoming, with its bright and airy wall mural, also by Tolu Aliki. The rest of the ground floor consists of the EbonyLife Academy faculty offices, EbonyLife Studios offices, several meeting rooms and a brightly coloured screening room, designed and built by Office Line.

The first floor

The first floor is dedicated to EbonyLife Creative Academy. The layout includes eight state-of-the-art classrooms, two lounge areas and a kitchen for students. All of the classrooms have feature wall art prints, created by William Chechet and inspired by some of EbonyLife’s movies and TV series.

The second floor

The second floor houses EbonyLife Production Studios, an area in which sets can be created for a number of productions. Currently, it is staged for season two of “Castle & Castle“, EbonyLife Films’ legal drama series. The “Castle & Castle” set was art-directed by Jumoke Ogunnaike and all furniture was designed and supplied by Interior Specifics. The “Castle & Castle” kitchen was designed and installed by Kitchen & Accessories.

The Third Floor

The Lagos Post House on the third floor serves as a post-production facility for EbonyLife Studios and third-party production entities.

The Fourth Floor

The fourth floor is reserved for the residence of the international faculty of the creative academy. It is comprised of eight suites, with fully furnished living rooms and bedrooms by DO.II Designs. Il Bagno supplied all ensuite bathrooms, whilst Kitchen & Accessories supplied state-of-the-art kitchens for each suite.