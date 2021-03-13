Movies & TV
#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of Every Story Worth Reading on BellaNaija This Week
Hey BellaNaijarians!
Once again, it’s the weekend. Yay! Yay! We’re so happy to share the scoop with you this week.
In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.
On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.
#OluwaKade: Adebola Williams & Kenny Daniel are Legally Hitched ❤️
Waje, Johnny Drille, Timi Dakolo spotted at Ric Hassani’s “The Prince I Became” Album viewing party
10 Takeaways from Meghan & Prince Harry’s Interview with Oprah
Nomzamo Mbatha talks to BellaNaija about Playing “Mirembe” in “Coming 2 America” | WATCH
John Boyega, Uzo Aduba, Chadwick Boseman Win at the Critics Choice Awards 2021 | See Full Winners List
Erica Nlewedim, Toyin Abraham, Aisha Yesufu named among Leading Ladies Africa’s “100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria” List for 2021
Here’s why Funmi Iyanda feels it’s important more women take up space in the media industry
Tech Moguls Damilola Odufuwa, Tosin Olaseinde & Damilola Olokesusi Cover Tush Magazine’s #IWD2021 Issue
Olakunle Churchill & Rosy Meurer welcome a Baby Boy
Akinola Davies Jr’s “Lizard”, Bukky Bakray, Wunmi Mosaku have been Nominated for the 2021 BAFTAs
Super Proud of Eloho Omame for winning the 2021 Les Margaret Africa Awards
Piers Morgan is stepping down from the “Good Morning Britain” show
Buckingham Palace says racism allegations by Meghan & Prince Harry will be addressed
Kunle Afolayan partners with Netflix to Produce 3 New Films + Deyemi Okanlawon & Niyola will star in the First
Flutterwave has Raised a Series C Round of $170m & Everyone is Talking About It
The UAE has Extended the Ban on Nigerian Flights to March 20, 2021
#FuelPriceHike: How Nigerians are Reacting to the New Petrol Price
5 Things to Know About 15-year old Faith Odunsi, the Global Open Mathematics Tournament Champion
This is Feminist Coalition’s Response to the Alleged Withdrawal of ₦23m in Bitcoin Donated for #EndSARS Protest
Aja Naomi King is expecting a “beautiful little rainbow baby”