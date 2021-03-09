Olakunle Churchill & Rosy Meurer welcome a Baby Boy

Olakunle Churchill has shared the exciting news of a new addition to his family.

The businessman welcomed a baby boy with actress Rosy Meurer. He shared the news on his Instagram page alongside two photos of Rosy’s growing baby bump, an adorable photo of the new mum and King Churchill Junior. He wrote:

It’s a moment of bliss and Celebration to us as I announce the coming of *King Churchill Junior,* …from my formative years I have always had the royal tag of “King” for my kids to be greater than the father. Ahead of mother’s day, I say a big congratulations to my lovely wife for this great testimony. This decision I made two years ago is not a mistake but a divine ordination. My little King, welcome to the world, a great addition to the family. You shall grow with the wisdom of God, divinely protected and flowing with the oil of Grace. My son “KING 👑 CHURCHILL “, my ernest prayer is that you will be greater than your father and your peers in all attainments. Thanks to everyone for the prayers, support and love!!!

See the photos below:

Photo Credit: olakunlechurchill